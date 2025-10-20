Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons
Other countries
- 20 October, 2025
- 09:27
Israel's Embassy in Azerbaijan accused Hamas of rearming and using violence to regain control in Gaza days after a ceasefire took effect, Report informs.
In a statement posted on its X account, the embassy claimed that Hamas had turned its weapons "toward Palestinians" to restore authority through "fear and violence."
"The ceasefire must be respected. Hamas must be removed. Gaza must be cleared of weapons," the post read.
