Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 09:27
    Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons

    Israel's Embassy in Azerbaijan accused Hamas of rearming and using violence to regain control in Gaza days after a ceasefire took effect, Report informs.

    In a statement posted on its X account, the embassy claimed that Hamas had turned its weapons "toward Palestinians" to restore authority through "fear and violence."

    "The ceasefire must be respected. Hamas must be removed. Gaza must be cleared of weapons," the post read.

    Israel's Embassy in Azerbaijan Hamas Gaza
    İsrailin Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi: Qəzza silahlardan təmizlənməlidir
    Посольство Израиля в Азербайджане: Газа должна быть демилитаризована

    Latest News

    10:08

    Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency

    Other countries
    10:03

    IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    09:53
    Video

    2 dead after Emirates plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

    Other countries
    09:51

    China's oil imports from Russia drop 8.1% in nine months of 2025

    Other countries
    09:45

    Company selected to build 3 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Infrastructure
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (20.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:32

    British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight

    Other countries
    09:27

    Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons

    Other countries
    09:03

    Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect

    Other countries
    All News Feed