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Azerbaijan has appointed a new head of the Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice.

According to Report, the relevant decrees were signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Mirsaleh Miradil oglu Seyidov has been relieved of his position as Deputy Minister of Justice and Head of the Penitentiary Service.

Sahib Jalil oglu Rzayev has been appointed to the post.