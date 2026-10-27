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The share of cultural and creative industries in Azerbaijan's economy has reached 1%, Director General of the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan Rashad Azizov said at the opening of a panel discussion on business dialogue held within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, in the modern world, characterized by geopolitical tension, socio-economic inequality, and cultural divisions, intercultural dialogue acquires special significance.

"Azerbaijan has significant potential for the development of cultural and creative industries due to its historical heritage and location at the crossroads of trade routes and cultures," he noted.

Azizov highlighted the importance of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy adopted in 2022 and the Culture Concept of Azerbaijan until 2040, which envision the development of cultural and creative industries as a priority area.

He added that measures are being taken to strengthen the legal framework for creative industries, introduce a national classification system, and implement mechanisms to stimulate film production.

Special attention is being paid to the development of human capital, creative infrastructure, cultural technologies, and the gaming industry, as well as to expanding opportunities for creative professionals in the country's regions, Azizov noted.

The director general emphasized that such international platforms not only facilitate the exchange of views but also help forge new partnerships and implement joint projects.