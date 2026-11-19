Prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the areas of technology transfer, expansion of trade ties, research and development (R&D), institutional and human capital development, and agricultural genetics have been discussed.

According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and Hugo Yon, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the US Department of State, as part of the minister's visit to the United States.

During the meeting, the minister provided detailed information on the incentives and support mechanisms envisaged under Azerbaijan's 2026-2030 State Program, the favorable investment climate in the country, and available investment opportunities.

"During the discussions, we reviewed prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of technology transfer, expansion of trade relations, research and development (R&D), institutional and human capital development, as well as agricultural genetics. I believe this meeting will be of significant importance for further strengthening the Azerbaijan-US economic partnership, expanding institutional ties, and identifying concrete areas of cooperation on priorities of mutual interest," Mammadov said in a post on his X account.