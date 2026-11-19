Oil tanker attacked off coast of Oman
Other countries
- 19 November, 2026
- 08:40
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A fire broke out on a tanker off the coast of Oman after it was struck by an unidentified projectile.
According to Report, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident occurred approximately six nautical miles (about 11 kilometers) north of Khasab, Oman.
The projectile strike caused a fire in the vessel's engine room.
No information has been received regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.
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