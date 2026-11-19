Minsk views the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as one of the priority routes for developing trade with Asian countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said in an interview with India's CNN-News18, Report informs.

According to him, the development of new transport and logistics routes across Eurasia aligns with Belarus's strategic interests, as it provides additional opportunities for exporting Belarusian products, importing essential goods, and facilitating travel for citizens.

"Recently, we have been closely studying the development of the North-South Corridor, which passes partly through the territories of Russia and Azerbaijan, then across the Caspian Sea and through Iran to ports located in the Indian Ocean basin. The availability of various alternative corridors for exporting our goods, procuring foreign products for Belarus, and facilitating the movement of our citizens fully corresponds to the interests of the republic," he said.

Ryzhenkov emphasized that the route could allow Belarus to cut by half the distance required to deliver its goods to Asia, as well as Eastern and Southeastern Africa.

"We are not simply following this process actively. We are also encouraging our partners by identifying specific categories and volumes of cargo that we are prepared to reserve for these routes," the minister stated.

He added that Belarus also expects the early commissioning of an unfinished railway section in Iran that is being built with support from the Russian side.