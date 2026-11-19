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The first trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to take place on November 19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. (GMT+4), Report informs via TASS.

The talks will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China.

The meeting will take place at the Chinese leader's state residence with the participation of delegations from all three countries.