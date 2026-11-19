Time announced for trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping
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- 19 November, 2026
- 08:04
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The first trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to take place on November 19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. (GMT+4), Report informs via TASS.
The talks will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China.
The meeting will take place at the Chinese leader's state residence with the participation of delegations from all three countries.
Tramp, Putin və Si Cinpinin üçtərəfli görüşünün vaxtı məlum olub
Стало известно время трехсторонней встречи Трампа, Путина и Си Цзиньпина
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