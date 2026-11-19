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The Czech Republic plans to sign a 15- to 20-year contract for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in the first quarter of 2027, Report informs via the Czech news portal Novinky.

The parties have already agreed on the final version of the deal.

Annual supply volumes are expected to reach 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas, which would cover more than 20% of the Czech Republic's annual consumption.