US President Donald Trump believes that his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin will yield excellent results, Report informs via TASS.

"I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this [meeting], or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this," the US leader noted at the start of his meeting with his Russian counterpart. "We'll have a second meeting later on, as you probably know, but we'll have this right now and it'll be great," Trump added.