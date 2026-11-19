Trump believes his meeting with Putin to yield excellent results
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- 19 November, 2026
- 09:07
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US President Donald Trump believes that his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin will yield excellent results, Report informs via TASS.
"I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this [meeting], or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this," the US leader noted at the start of his meeting with his Russian counterpart. "We'll have a second meeting later on, as you probably know, but we'll have this right now and it'll be great," Trump added.
ABŞ Prezidenti Putinlə danışıqların uğurla keçəcəyinə əminliyini ifadə edib
Президент США рассчитывает на успешные переговоры с Путиным
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