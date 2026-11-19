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The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, has concluded after lasting less than an hour, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

The two leaders did not make any joint statements to the press following the bilateral talks.

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A bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off, Report informs via foreign media outlets.

Trump said ahead of the talks, which are being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, that he hoped for productive discussions with Putin.

Before the talks began, the two leaders exchanged a handshake.

Trump noted that he had developed an excellent relationship with the Russian president.

The US leader said that they had known each other for many years and that they believed many positive results could be achieved following that meeting.