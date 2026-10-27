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    ICESCO: Half a percent of global military spending is enough to ensure peace

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 13:22
    ICESCO: Half a percent of global military spending is enough to ensure peace

    Half a percent of global military spending would be sufficient to establish peace around the world, said Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director‑General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Report informs.

    During his speech at a discussion titled From Partnership to Collective Action: Strengthening Global Engagement for Intercultural Dialogue in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, held as part of the joint special session of the 3rd High‑Level Meeting of International Organizations and the 6th Ministerial Meeting within the Baku Process in Baku, AlMalik noted that decisions made at such events should have a positive impact on people's lives.

    "Why do we need peace? We need peace to preserve life. To achieve this, joint programs must serve a common purpose," he said.

    The director‑general also put forward a proposal regarding the challenges of the artificial intelligence era: "Our programs must align with current activities and expectations. In this regard, ICESCO is ready to share its experience in the field of artificial intelligence. The Baku Process can serve as a practical platform for this."

    At the same time, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the high level of organization and for the Baku Process initiative, and stated that ICESCO is ready to fulfill all of its commitments.

    Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) military spending Peace and stability Baku process
    ICESCO Baş katibi: Qlobal hərbi xərclərin yarı faizi dünyada sülhün təmin edilməsi üçün yetərlidir
    ИСЕСКО: Даже 0,5% глобальных военных расходов хватит, чтобы обеспечить мир на Земле
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