Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sector

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed into law the bill passed by the Milli Majlis on October 13 on amendments to the laws "On the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship" and "On environmental impact assessment," Report informs.

According to the amendments, vague and subjective terms such as "specialized" and "large-scale" are being removed from the legislation.

Instead, specific quantitative criteria based on international practice are being introduced, incorporating the approaches of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Bank, and European Union directives.

Furthermore, specific quantitative thresholds have been set for conducting environmental impact assessments (EIA) in the agricultural sector. This change will exempt small and medium-sized farms from the burden of preparing costly and time-consuming documentation.