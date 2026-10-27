Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sector

    AIC
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 13:23
    Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sector

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed into law the bill passed by the Milli Majlis on October 13 on amendments to the laws "On the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship" and "On environmental impact assessment," Report informs.

    According to the amendments, vague and subjective terms such as "specialized" and "large-scale" are being removed from the legislation.

    Instead, specific quantitative criteria based on international practice are being introduced, incorporating the approaches of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Bank, and European Union directives.

    Furthermore, specific quantitative thresholds have been set for conducting environmental impact assessments (EIA) in the agricultural sector. This change will exempt small and medium-sized farms from the burden of preparing costly and time-consuming documentation.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijani Milli Majlis
    Aqrar sektorda Ətraf Mühitə Təsirin Qiymətləndirilməsi öhdəliyi ilə bağlı dəyişiklik qüvvəyə minib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил новые правила ОВОС в аграрном секторе
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    13:38
    Armenian FM expects TRIPP to launch before peace treaty with Azerbaijan
    Region
    13:37
    Dmytro Shlapachenko: Many countries adopt Azerbaijan's ASAN model
    Foreign policy
    13:35
    Minister: Baku Forum to become key platform for joint action
    Foreign policy
    13:28
    Expert calls for new tools to combat digital racism
    Cultural policy
    13:24
    Cultural, creative industries make up 1% of Azerbaijan's economy
    Economy
    13:23
    Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sector
    AIC
    13:22
    ICESCO: Half a percent of global military spending is enough to ensure peace
    Foreign policy
    13:20
    Photo
    Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists concludes
    Military
    13:13
    Sahib Rzayev appointed new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed