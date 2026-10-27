Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists concludes

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Azerbaijani Army holds events on the completion of training session held with a group of reservists.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honoured with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the events highlighted that the theoretical and practical training conducted in various specialties during the session was aimed at improving the reservists" combat readiness and further developing their knowledge and skills. It was noted that all the assigned objectives were achieved.

Then a number of reservists who distinguished themselves during the training session were awarded.

The event concluded with solemn marches in front of the grandstand.