Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

Israel will support the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana announced during a special session attended by Trump, Report informs.

"You have saved countless lives. No one deserves recognition for advancing peace more than you," Ohana stated.

He added that Israel will engage in discussions with various governments to rally support for Trump's nomination:

"We will speak with the governments of several countries to back your candidacy. No one is more deserving."