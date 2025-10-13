Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:17
    Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

    Israel will support the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana announced during a special session attended by Trump, Report informs.

    "You have saved countless lives. No one deserves recognition for advancing peace more than you," Ohana stated.

    He added that Israel will engage in discussions with various governments to rally support for Trump's nomination:

    "We will speak with the governments of several countries to back your candidacy. No one is more deserving."

    Israel Amir Ohana Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize
    İsrail 2026-cı ildə Trampın Nobel mükafatına namizədliyini dəstəkləməyi planlaşdırır
    Израиль намерен поддержать кандидатуру Трампа на Нобелевскую премию в 2026 году

    Latest News

    16:17

    Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    15:50

    Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in Italy

    Art
    15:50

    Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propaganda

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemed

    Other countries
    15:34

    Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026

    Individual sports
    15:33

    Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    15:18

    Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

    Other
    15:17

    Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed