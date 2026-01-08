US armwrestler sanctioned after doping test at World Championship in Baku

Tim Lewis, a member of the US armwrestling team, was disqualified following the results of a doping test conducted during the World Championship held in Baku, Azer Maharramov, Vice President of the Armwrestling Department at the Azerbaijan Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness, told Report.

Maharramov said that the American athlete failed the doping control during the championship:

"As you know, the World Armwrestling Championship was held in Azerbaijan. He [Tim Lewis] participated as a member of the US team. Both Azerbaijani and foreign athletes underwent doping tests during the competition. Most likely, he was sanctioned after those tests. So far, the majority of our athletes have had no problems. Only last year one athlete was penalized for using a prohibited medicine for throat pain. No other issues have arisen with Azerbaijani athletes," Maharramov noted.

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has imposed a three-year disqualification on the US athlete after detecting the presence of a prohibited substance, its metabolite, or marker in his sample.