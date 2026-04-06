Israel says strikes hit Iran energy infrastructure
Other countries
- 06 April, 2026
- 13:20
Israel has inflicted significant damage on Iran's energy infrastructure and petrochemical industry, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, according to local reports.
Katz stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would continue targeting Iran's strategic infrastructure to weaken the country's military capabilities.
He also confirmed the killing of Majid Hademi, head of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"I approved the elimination operation in Tehran overnight: Majid Hademi, head of the IRGC intelligence organization, was killed. He was one of those directly responsible for the start of this war and one of the three senior leaders of the organization," Katz said.
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