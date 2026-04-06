Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Israel says strikes hit Iran energy infrastructure

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:20
    Israel says strikes hit Iran energy infrastructure

    Israel has inflicted significant damage on Iran's energy infrastructure and petrochemical industry, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, according to local reports.

    Katz stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would continue targeting Iran's strategic infrastructure to weaken the country's military capabilities.

    He also confirmed the killing of Majid Hademi, head of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    "I approved the elimination operation in Tehran overnight: Majid Hademi, head of the IRGC intelligence organization, was killed. He was one of those directly responsible for the start of this war and one of the three senior leaders of the organization," Katz said.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Israel Katz Majid Hademi
    Kats SEPAH-ın kəşfiyyat rəhbərinin öldürüldüyünü təsdiqləyib
    Кац подтвердил ликвидацию главы разведки КСИР и анонсировал новые удары по Ирану

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