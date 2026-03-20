Israel says strike targeting Basij leadership also killed intel chief
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 18:23
An Israeli airstrike in Tehran earlier this week that killed the commander of the Basij and his deputy, also killed the paramilitary force's intelligence officer, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The IDF says it can now confirm that the strike late Monday also killed Ismail Ahmadi, the chief of intelligence in the Basij.
The top officials in the paramilitary had been targeted while at a tent camp that was recently established by the Basij. According to the IDF, the Basij set up the camp after the military struck many of the headquarters of the paramilitary force.
On Tuesday, the military said Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, his deputy, and several other top officers were killed in the strike.
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