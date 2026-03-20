Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Israel says strike targeting Basij leadership also killed intel chief

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 18:23
    Israel says strike targeting Basij leadership also killed intel chief

    An Israeli airstrike in Tehran earlier this week that killed the commander of the Basij and his deputy, also killed the paramilitary force's intelligence officer, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The IDF says it can now confirm that the strike late Monday also killed Ismail Ahmadi, the chief of intelligence in the Basij.

    The top officials in the paramilitary had been targeted while at a tent camp that was recently established by the Basij. According to the IDF, the Basij set up the camp after the military struck many of the headquarters of the paramilitary force.

    On Tuesday, the military said Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani, his deputy, and several other top officers were killed in the strike.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail ordusu İsmayıl Əhmədinin öldürüldüyünü təsdiqləyib
    ЦАХАЛ подтвердил ликвидацию Исмаила Ахмади

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