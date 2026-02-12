Israel joins Board of Peace
- 12 February, 2026
- 09:29
Israel has joined US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during his visit to Washington where he met Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Report informs via Reuters.
Visuals released earlier on Wednesday after the Netanyahu-Rubio meeting showed them holding a document, opens new tab with Netanyahu's signature on Israel joining the board. Netanyahu said on X he "signed Israel's accession as a member of the Board of Peace."
He later discussed Iran with Trump.
