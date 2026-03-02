IRGC launches airstrikes on government compound in Tel Aviv
- 02 March, 2026
- 11:25
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched airstrikes on a government compound in Tel Aviv, military and security centers in Haifa, and eastern Jerusalem, Report informs referring to a statement by the IRGC.
IRGC said that Iran launched its 10th wave of missiles at Israel, and that residents are advised to stay away from military bases, security facilities, and government centers.
