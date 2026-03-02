Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    IRGC launches airstrikes on government compound in Tel Aviv

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched airstrikes on a government compound in Tel Aviv, military and security centers in Haifa, and eastern Jerusalem, Report informs referring to a statement by the IRGC.

    IRGC said that Iran launched its 10th wave of missiles at Israel, and that residents are advised to stay away from military bases, security facilities, and government centers.

    SEPAH Tel-Əvivdəki hökumət kompleksinə hava zərbələri endirir
    КСИР наносит авиаудары по правительственному комплексу в Тель-Авиве

