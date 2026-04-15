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    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 18:08
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

    A newly equipped pediatric sedation room has been opened at the "Mother Teresa" University Hospital Center in Tirana, the capital of Albania, on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    As part of this humanitarian initiative, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provided a modern anesthesia machine and all necessary equipment for the full outfitting of the sedation room. The facility, designed for patients requiring sedation during medical and surgical procedures, contributes to improving the quality of pediatric services at the state hospital.

    This initiative is another example of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's efforts to promote children's health and well-being, as well as its active role in strengthening humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and partner countries.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Albania Anar Huseynov, the Director of the "Mother Teresa" University Hospital Center, and the institution's medical staff attended the opening ceremony.

    Ambassador Anar Huseynov highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan–Albania relations, noting that such initiatives contribute to further strengthening friendly ties between the two countries.

    The Director and medical staff of the hospital expressed their gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and highly appreciated the initiative as a valuable contribution to the development of pediatric healthcare services in Albania.

    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
    Pediatric sedation room opened at hospital center in Albania on initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Azerbaijan Albania Mother Teresa University Hospital Center
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə Albaniyada Xəstəxana Mərkəzinin pediatrik sedasiya otağı istifadəyə verilib
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой в больничном центре Албании сдан в пользование кабинет педиатрической седациии

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