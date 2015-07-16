Iraqi forces tend to avenge ISIS in ar Ramadi

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The military campaign to push the Islamic State group out of Sunni-majority Anbar province will be launched soon, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Iraqi prime minister’s office, Report informs citing foreign media.

“We will soon announce the liberation process of the city of Ramadi and the Anbar province as a whole,” Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in the statement.

“We will declare the liberation of Anbar and its outskirts as soon as possible. Strengthening our preparations for the army and Iraqi security forces is our top priority before going to battle,” Abadi said.

“With the liberation of Anbar, we will take revenge for the spilled blood of innocent Iraqi civilians and will give a tough punishment to the ISIS extremists.”

Abadi added that the Iraqi army, the Iraqi federal police, and the Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units, will take part in the campaign.

The Baghdad government said earlier this week its forces had surrounded the Islamic State, or ISIS, in the towns of Fallujah and Ramadi in Anbar province. The government said they had opened a safe corridor for civilians before a planned assault to liberate the territories.