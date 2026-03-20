Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan boosts gypsum and anhydrite production by 30%

    Industry
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 13:43
    Azerbaijan boosts gypsum and anhydrite production by 30%

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 100,400 tons of gypsum and anhydrite, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistics Committee.

    According to the committee, this figure is 30.1% higher compared to the same period last year.

    As of March 1, the country had 71,700 tons of finished product in stock.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 623,000 tons of gypsum and anhydrite, marking a 9.1% increase compared to 2024.

    Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan gips və anhidrit istehsalını 30 % artırıb

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