Iranian military strikes oil refinery in Haifa

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:30
    Iranian military forces have carried out strikes on an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities in Haifa, Israel, Report

    Report informs via Iranian media that, according to the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the strikes were carried out using drones.

    İran Hayfadakı neftayırma zavodu və yanacaq anbarlarını dronlarla vurub
    Иранские военные нанесли удары по НПЗ в Хайфе

