Iranian military strikes oil refinery in Haifa
- 10 March, 2026
- 12:30
Iranian military forces have carried out strikes on an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities in Haifa, Israel, Report
Report informs via Iranian media that, according to the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the strikes were carried out using drones.
