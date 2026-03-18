Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Araghchi: New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in full health

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 11:01
    Araghchi: New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in full health

    The new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in full health, and his injuries were minor, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Strikes targeted major cities, including Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was assassinated. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, assumed the post.

    Abbas Araghchi Mojtaba Khamenei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: Yeni ali lider Müctəba Xamenei sağlam, aldığı xəsarətlər də yüngüldür
    Арагчи: Новый верховный лидер Моджтаба Хаменеи полностью здоров

    Latest News

    11:56

    Azerbaijan amends procedure for sale and repurchase of investment, jubilee, and commemorative coins

    Finance
    11:48

    Abbas Araghchi: Iran's nuclear doctrine unlikely to change under new supreme leader

    Region
    11:47

    Azerbaijan to increase employer's liability to prevent hiring of narcology patients

    Social security
    11:38

    Azerbaijan introduces new state standard for sustainable event management

    Infrastructure
    11:36

    Adil Mammadov: Azerbaijan exports experience in event organization

    Infrastructure
    11:18

    Oil prices fall

    Energy
    11:15

    Araghchi: China may act as mediator in Middle East settlement

    Region
    11:13

    Baku airport to operate in enhanced mode during Novruz holidays

    Infrastructure
    11:01

    Araghchi: New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in full health

    Region
    All News Feed