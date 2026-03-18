Araghchi: New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in full health

The new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is in full health, and his injuries were minor, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Strikes targeted major cities, including Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was assassinated. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, assumed the post.