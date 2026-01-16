Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 19:02
    Iran uninvited from Munich Security Conference

    Iran's foreign minister has been uninvited from the Munich Security Conference.

    Initially, Abbas Araghchi was invited to one of the world's top security forums, but, after his government's violent crackdown on protesters, the conference has pulled his invite.

    In a statement, it said:

    "Several weeks ‍ago, invitations were extended to individual government representatives from Iran. In ‌light of current events, the Munich Security ‌Conference will not be maintaining these invitations."

    This year's gathering of security ‍experts and policymakers takes place on February 13-15.

    Münxen konfransı İran XİN başçısına göndərilmiş dəvəti ləğv edib
    Мюнхенская конференция отменила приглашение главе МИД Ирана

