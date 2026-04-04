Iran strikes Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 16:17
Iranian forces attacked a vessel linked to Israel using a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"The attack caused a fire on board the ship," the statement said, as quoted by Report.
The incident comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran, prompting retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacks on US military bases in the Gulf. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace.
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