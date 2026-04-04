Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran strikes Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 16:17
    Iran strikes Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz

    Iranian forces attacked a vessel linked to Israel using a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    "The attack caused a fire on board the ship," the statement said, as quoted by Report.

    The incident comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran, prompting retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacks on US military bases in the Gulf. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    İran Hörmüz boğazında İsraillə əlaqəli gəmiyə hücum edib
    Иран атаковал в Ормузском проливе связанное с Израилем судно

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