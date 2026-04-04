Iran strikes Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian forces attacked a vessel linked to Israel using a drone in the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The attack caused a fire on board the ship," the statement said, as quoted by Report.

The incident comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran, prompting retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacks on US military bases in the Gulf. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace.