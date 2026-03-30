Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, statement says
Other countries
- 30 March, 2026
- 12:40
Iran confirmed on Monday the death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri following severe injuries, Iranian media said, based on a statement by the guards, Report informs via Reuters.
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on March 26: "In a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri, along with senior naval command officials."
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