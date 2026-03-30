Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, statement says

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 12:40
    Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, statement says

    Iran confirmed on ​Monday the ‌death of Revolutionary Guards Navy ​Commander Alireza ​Tangsiri following severe injuries, ⁠Iranian media ​said, based ​on a statement by the guards, Report informs via Reuters.

    Israel's ​Defence Minister ​Israel Katz said on ‌March ⁠26: "In a precise and lethal operation, the ​IDF ​eliminated ⁠the commander of the ​IRGC ​Navy, ⁠Tangsiri, along with senior naval ⁠command ​officials."

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Alireza Tangsiri US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    SEPAH İran Hərbi Dəniz Qüvvələrinin komandanı Təngsirinin ölümünü təsdiqləyib
    Иран подтвердил гибель главы ВМС КСИР Тангсири

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