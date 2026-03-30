Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Tangsiri, statement says

Iran confirmed on ​Monday the ‌death of Revolutionary Guards Navy ​Commander Alireza ​Tangsiri following severe injuries, ⁠Iranian media ​said, based ​on a statement by the guards, Report informs via Reuters.

Israel's ​Defence Minister ​Israel Katz said on ‌March ⁠26: "In a precise and lethal operation, the ​IDF ​eliminated ⁠the commander of the ​IRGC ​Navy, ⁠Tangsiri, along with senior naval ⁠command ​officials."