Illegal migration to EU falls by 26% in 2025
Other countries
- 15 January, 2026
- 17:43
Cases of illegal crossing of the European Union"s external borders fell by 26% in 2025 compared with 2024, according to the EU border security agency Frontex.
Report informs via Interfax that around 178,000 cases of illegal migration were recorded, marking the lowest level since 2021.
Frontex noted a threefold increase in crossings from Libya to the Greek island of Crete, as well as a 14% rise in migrants arriving from Algeria compared with 2024.
At the same time, migration flows from West African countries fell sharply by 63%, and flows from the Balkan Peninsula decreased by 27%.
Overall, the largest groups of irregular migrants in 2025 were citizens of Bangladesh, Egypt, and Afghanistan.
