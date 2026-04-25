Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IDF says it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon overnight

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    • 25 April, 2026
    • 11:16
    IDF says it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon overnight

    The Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon overnight, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The launchers were struck in the towns of Deir ez-Zahrani, Kfar Reman, and Sammaaiyeh, all north of the IDF-held security zone.

    The military says the launchers "posed a real threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians."

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Hezbollah Lebanon
    İsrail ordusu Livanın cənubunda "Hizbullah" mövqelərinə zərbələr endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удары по объектам "Хезболлах" на юге Ливана

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