IDF says it struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon overnight
Other countries
- 25 April, 2026
- 11:16
The Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon overnight, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The launchers were struck in the towns of Deir ez-Zahrani, Kfar Reman, and Sammaaiyeh, all north of the IDF-held security zone.
The military says the launchers "posed a real threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians."
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