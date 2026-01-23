Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Hungary won't allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PM

    Other countries
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 16:49
    Hungary won't allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PM

    Ukraine is trying to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hungary because it knows the current government won't allow it to join the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told journalists, commenting on the results of the EU summit in Brussels, Report informs via TASS.

    At this meeting, the European Commission distributed a roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the association by 2027.

    "I think that in the next hundred years, there will be no parliament in Hungary that would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said.

    "We don't want them to join the EU," the prime minister pointed out, adding that this is why Kyiv is interested in the opposition's victory and is trying to interfere in Budapest's internal affairs.

    "We must admit that Ukrainians will be active participants in the Hungarian [election] campaign because it is in their fundamental interests to change the government in Hungary. I am not thrilled about this, and we will fight it," Orban emphasized.

    In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled that a similar situation had arisen in the previous elections.

    "That was the case four years ago when they campaigned for our opponents. It's happening again because they know a pro-Ukrainian government can only come to power if they remove us," he said in a video address.

    Szijjarto noted that in the upcoming elections, "Hungarian citizens will be able to decide whether they want peace or war and whether they will allow President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to take their money to support the corrupt Ukrainian regime."

    Viktor Orban Volodymyr Zelenskyy European Union Ukraine Hungary
    Orban: Ukraynanın Aİ-yə üzvlüyünü növbəti 100 ildə dəstəkləməyəcəyik
    Орбан: Венгрия не поддержит вступление Украины в ЕС в ближайшие 100 лет

    Latest News

    17:32

    Baku Metro, Stadler Rail Group discuss purchase of 300 new wagons

    Infrastructure
    17:18

    Double taxation between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan eliminated

    Finance
    17:11

    Azerbaijani banks exempted from taxes on international transactions through Visa – EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    16:49

    Hungary won't allow Ukraine to join EU in next 100 years — PM

    Other countries
    16:34

    Trump thrilled with trip to Davos Forum

    Other countries
    16:32

    Baku Higher Oil School tops graduate employment ranking

    Education and science
    16:29

    Azerbaijan represented in event on International Day of Education at UNESCO

    Foreign policy
    16:09

    Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Romania by 1.5 times in 2025

    Energy
    16:07

    Platinum price hits historic record

    Finance
    All News Feed