Ukraine is trying to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hungary because it knows the current government won't allow it to join the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told journalists, commenting on the results of the EU summit in Brussels, Report informs via TASS.

At this meeting, the European Commission distributed a roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the association by 2027.

"I think that in the next hundred years, there will be no parliament in Hungary that would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said.

"We don't want them to join the EU," the prime minister pointed out, adding that this is why Kyiv is interested in the opposition's victory and is trying to interfere in Budapest's internal affairs.

"We must admit that Ukrainians will be active participants in the Hungarian [election] campaign because it is in their fundamental interests to change the government in Hungary. I am not thrilled about this, and we will fight it," Orban emphasized.

In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled that a similar situation had arisen in the previous elections.

"That was the case four years ago when they campaigned for our opponents. It's happening again because they know a pro-Ukrainian government can only come to power if they remove us," he said in a video address.

Szijjarto noted that in the upcoming elections, "Hungarian citizens will be able to decide whether they want peace or war and whether they will allow President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to take their money to support the corrupt Ukrainian regime."