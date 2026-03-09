Saudi oil giant ‌Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its ​oilfields, two sources ​said on Monday, after the ⁠vital Strait of ​Hormuz was choked by ​the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent attacks on the waterway, Report informs via Reuters.

It ​was not immediately clear ​at which fields and by ‌how ⁠much production was being curtailed. Aramco, which has been rerouting some of ​its crude ​cargoes ⁠to the Red Sea port of ​Yanbu, declined to ​comment.

Several ⁠of Saudi Arabia's neighbours, which have also been ⁠subject ​to attacks, have ​also cut production.