Saudi Aramco reducing output at two oilfields, sources say
Energy
- 09 March, 2026
- 16:20
Saudi oil giant Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its oilfields, two sources said on Monday, after the vital Strait of Hormuz was choked by the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent attacks on the waterway, Report informs via Reuters.
It was not immediately clear at which fields and by how much production was being curtailed. Aramco, which has been rerouting some of its crude cargoes to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, declined to comment.
Several of Saudi Arabia's neighbours, which have also been subject to attacks, have also cut production.
