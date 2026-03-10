Hungary's National Assembly has adopted a resolution rejecting Ukraine's EU membership, Hungarian Secretary of State for International Communication Zoltan Kovacs said on X, Report informs.

The measure passed with 142 votes in favor, 28 against, and 4 abstentions.

According to Kovacs, the resolution "calls on the Hungarian government not to support the launch of substantive accession negotiations with Ukraine and to oppose its EU membership."

"The resolution calls on the government to support international peace efforts, avoid sending money or weapons to Ukraine, and prevent both Hungary and the EU from being drawn into the war," he wrote on X.

Kovacs added that lawmakers also warned about the financial implications of continued support for Ukraine, "noting that the EU has already provided €193.3 billion in aid since the war began and plans additional loans."