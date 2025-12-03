Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity C

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 20:34
    Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity C

    Yemen's Houthis say they have released the crew of the cargo ship Eternity C, five months after their capture in the Red Sea, Report informs via The National.

    The nine Filipino crew members, whose ship was sunk by the Houthis off the coast of Yemen, were released after mediation by Oman, Houthi-run media reported on Wednesday. The Houthis' Saba news agency said a plane was transporting the crew from Sanaa to Muscat.

    The men were survivors of the sinking of the Liberia-flagged Eternity C, one of two commercial vessels sunk within days of each other in the Red Sea in July. The Houthis released a video of the attack on the ship, saying they had "rescued" an unspecified number of the crew and taken them to a safe location.

    Houthis Yemen Eternity C Red Sea
    Husilər "Eternity C" gəmisinin ekipajını azad ediblər
    Хуситы освободили экипаж судна Eternity C

    Latest News

    20:54

    Israel delivers Arrow 3 to Germany, in largest defense export deal ever

    Other countries
    20:53
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink joint action plan on emergency situations

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFA

    Foreign policy
    20:47

    Rutte: Defense investments and aid to Ukraine to boost NATO's security

    Other countries
    20:34

    Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity C

    Other countries
    20:18

    Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in Baku

    Business
    20:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds meetings in Washington

    Foreign policy
    19:50

    Man injured in Aghdara mine explosion undergoing surgery, remains in critical condition

    Incident
    19:43

    Dombrovskis: EU financial aid for Ukraine 'not be disbursed in one go'

    Other countries
    All News Feed