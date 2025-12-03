Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity C

Yemen's Houthis say they have released the crew of the cargo ship Eternity C, five months after their capture in the Red Sea, Report informs via The National.

The nine Filipino crew members, whose ship was sunk by the Houthis off the coast of Yemen, were released after mediation by Oman, Houthi-run media reported on Wednesday. The Houthis' Saba news agency said a plane was transporting the crew from Sanaa to Muscat.

The men were survivors of the sinking of the Liberia-flagged Eternity C, one of two commercial vessels sunk within days of each other in the Red Sea in July. The Houthis released a video of the attack on the ship, saying they had "rescued" an unspecified number of the crew and taken them to a safe location.