Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity C
Other countries
- 03 December, 2025
- 20:34
Yemen's Houthis say they have released the crew of the cargo ship Eternity C, five months after their capture in the Red Sea, Report informs via The National.
The nine Filipino crew members, whose ship was sunk by the Houthis off the coast of Yemen, were released after mediation by Oman, Houthi-run media reported on Wednesday. The Houthis' Saba news agency said a plane was transporting the crew from Sanaa to Muscat.
The men were survivors of the sinking of the Liberia-flagged Eternity C, one of two commercial vessels sunk within days of each other in the Red Sea in July. The Houthis released a video of the attack on the ship, saying they had "rescued" an unspecified number of the crew and taken them to a safe location.
Latest News
20:54
Israel delivers Arrow 3 to Germany, in largest defense export deal everOther countries
20:53
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink joint action plan on emergency situationsForeign policy
20:50
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Amman presents copy of credentials to Jordan MFAForeign policy
20:47
Rutte: Defense investments and aid to Ukraine to boost NATO's securityOther countries
20:34
Houthis release crew of sunken cargo ship Eternity COther countries
20:18
Azerbaijan and Iraq to hold fourth intergovernmental commission meeting in BakuBusiness
20:03
Photo
Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holds meetings in WashingtonForeign policy
19:50
Man injured in Aghdara mine explosion undergoing surgery, remains in critical conditionIncident
19:43