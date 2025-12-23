Omer Bolat: 'Our goal - complete liberalization of trade relations with Azerbaijan'

One of Turkiye's main goals is to fully liberalize trade relations with Azerbaijan based on the Free Trade Agreement, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said in an interview with Report.

He stated that technical teams are continuing to work in this direction.

Bolat noted that the Preferential Trade Agreement between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, which entered into force in 2024, has given a significant boost to bilateral trade relations: "The target trade volume between Turkiye and Azerbaijan is $15 billion. All bilateral projects are being implemented within this strategic goal."

According to him, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkiye reached a record high of approximately $8 billion in 2024. Turkiye's exports account for $3.1 billion, while imports account for $4.8 billion.

"Our main goal is to differentiate and expand trade in a balanced manner based on the principle of mutual benefit," he added.