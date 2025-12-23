Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth, Sports awards Report News Agency, its employee
Individual sports
- 23 December, 2025
- 20:39
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports has awarded winners of the year 2025, Report informs.
According to the ministry, the Report News Agency took third place and was recognized as one of the best agencies covering the sports sector.
Agency employee Samira Hasanova also took third place among photographers.
The ranking leaders were determined based on a survey conducted among sports organizations.
The award was presented to Kanan Hasanov, head of the Report sports department.
