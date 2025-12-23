Trump says he invited Kazakh, Uzbek leaders to G20 Summit next year
Other countries
- 23 December, 2025
- 20:00
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he spoke with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and invited both leaders to the G20 summit next year in Miami, Florida, according to Reuters, Report informs.
"We discussed the importance of bringing Peace to ongoing conflicts, and increased Trade and Cooperation between our Nations," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to his two calls with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
"The United States will be hosting the G20 Summit next year, and we will be extending invites to both of these Leaders to join us as guests," he said.
Latest News
20:55
Azerbaijani athletes clinch record-breaking 2,113 medals in 2025Individual sports
20:51
Omer Bolat: 'Our goal - complete liberalization of trade relations with Azerbaijan'Business
20:39
Photo
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth, Sports awards Report News Agency, its employeeIndividual sports
20:23
Photo
Trial of Armenian citizens continues with final statements by accusedDomestic policy
20:19
Omer Bolat: Development of joint brands important aspect of co-op with AzerbaijanBusiness
20:00
Trump says he invited Kazakh, Uzbek leaders to G20 Summit next yearOther countries
19:38
Masoud Pezeshkian phones President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
19:23
Photo
Meeting with Turkish delegation held at Azerbaijan's Ecology MinistryEcology
19:00