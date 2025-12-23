Trump says he invited Kazakh, Uzbek leaders to G20 Summit next year

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Other countries
    23 December, 2025
    • 20:00
    US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he spoke with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and invited both leaders to the G20 summit next year in Miami, Florida, according to Reuters, Report informs.

    "We discussed the importance of bringing Peace to ongoing conflicts, and increased Trade and Cooperation between our Nations," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to his two calls with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President ‍Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    "The United States will be hosting the G20 Summit next year, and we will be extending invites to both of these Leaders to join us as guests," he said.

