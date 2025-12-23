Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijani athletes clinch record-breaking 2,113 medals in 2025

    Individual sports
    23 December, 2025
    • 20:55
    Azerbaijani athletes clinch record-breaking 2,113 medals in 2025

    Azerbaijani athletes claimed a record number of 2,113 medals in 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced during a ceremony on the year's outcomes, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    According to the ministry, 30 percent of the secured medals were gold.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports medals
    Azərbaycan idmançıları 2025-ci ildə beynəlxalq turnirlərdə 2113 medal qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские спортсмены завоевали более 2 тыс. медалей на международных турнирах в 2025 году

