Azerbaijani athletes clinch record-breaking 2,113 medals in 2025
Individual sports
- 23 December, 2025
- 20:55
Azerbaijani athletes claimed a record number of 2,113 medals in 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced during a ceremony on the year's outcomes, Report informs via AZERTAC.
According to the ministry, 30 percent of the secured medals were gold.
Latest News
20:55
Azerbaijani athletes clinch record-breaking 2,113 medals in 2025Individual sports
20:51
Omer Bolat: 'Our goal - complete liberalization of trade relations with Azerbaijan'Business
20:39
Photo
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth, Sports awards Report News Agency, its employeeIndividual sports
20:23
Photo
Trial of Armenian citizens continues with final statements by accusedDomestic policy
20:19
Omer Bolat: Development of joint brands important aspect of co-op with AzerbaijanBusiness
20:00
Trump says he invited Kazakh, Uzbek leaders to G20 Summit next yearOther countries
19:38
Masoud Pezeshkian phones President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
19:23
Photo
Meeting with Turkish delegation held at Azerbaijan's Ecology MinistryEcology
19:00