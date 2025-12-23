Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Meeting with Turkish delegation held at Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry

    Ecology
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 19:23
    Meeting with Turkish delegation held at Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry

    A working meeting with a Turkish delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Abdulkadir Polat has been held at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Report informs.

    During the meeting, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rashad Ismayilov discussed with the Turkish delegation the progress of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan International Forestry Training Center and Smart Nursery project in the Jabrayil district.

    The parties also exchanged views on ongoing project implementation and discussed prospects for further cooperation.

    The Turkish delegation is in Baku to participate in the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum.

    ETSN-də Türkiyənin nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüş keçirilib
    Photo
    В Минэкологии Азербайджана состоялась встреча с турецкой делегацией

