Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accused

The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused, on December 23, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The hearings proceeded with the final statement from accused Levon Mnatsakanyan.

The accused presented his counterarguments in response to the statements from state prosecution and victims regarding the April Battles of 2016, mercenaries, and other items.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.