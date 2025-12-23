Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accused

    Domestic policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 16:16
    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accused

    The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused, on December 23, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The hearings proceeded with the final statement from accused Levon Mnatsakanyan.

    The accused presented his counterarguments in response to the statements from state prosecution and victims regarding the April Battles of 2016, mercenaries, and other items.

    Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

    Armenia Baku Military Court Levon Mnatsakanyan
    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsində Levon Mnatsakanyan son sözlə çıxış edir
    Левон Мнацаканян выступает с последним словом в суде над гражданами Армении

    Latest News

    16:26

    President: Today the ‘Great Return' Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scale

    Domestic policy
    16:16

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with final statements from accused

    Domestic policy
    16:15

    Giorgi Tumasyan: Countries of South Caucasus need to jointly respond to common challenges

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Digital economy development a key policy goal, says minister

    Business
    15:58

    Azerbaijan's digital logistics platform nearly ready for launch

    Infrastructure
    15:51
    Photo

    Office furniture and accessories production facility opened in Ballija village of Khojaly

    Other
    15:48

    New export requirements between Azerbaijan, Türkiye to take effect from January 1

    Business
    15:45

    Alkhasli: Industry 4.0 not trend, but tool for efficiency for SOCAR

    Energy
    15:43

    Another train carrying Russian grain to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed