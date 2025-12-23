Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Jackie Chan carries 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic torch through ruins of Pompeii

    23 December, 2025
    17:46
    Actor Jackie Chan has carried the Olympic torch through the ruins of Pompeii during the relay for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games, Report informs via AP.

    Monday's route also passed along the picturesque Amalfi Coast.

    On Tuesday, Italian football greats Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara will carry the torch through their native Naples, where the relay will pause for Christmas.

    In all, the relay will cover nearly 7,500 miles (12,000km) and wind its way through all 110 Italian provinces before reaching Milan's San Siro Stadium for the opening ceremony on February 6.

    An ancient Roman city, Pompeii was buried by ash and lava when Mount Vesuvius erupted in AD 79.

    Джеки Чан пронес олимпийский факел по руинам Помпеи

