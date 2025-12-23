Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to president of Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 19:00
    King Abdullah II of Jordan has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    It gives me much pleasure to extend to you my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency's birthday.

    Please accept my best wishes for your personal health and happiness," reads the letter.

