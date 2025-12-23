King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to president of Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 23 December, 2025
- 19:00
King Abdullah II of Jordan has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Dear Mr. President,
It gives me much pleasure to extend to you my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency's birthday.
Please accept my best wishes for your personal health and happiness," reads the letter.
Latest News
19:38
Masoud Pezeshkian phones President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
19:23
Photo
Meeting with Turkish delegation held at Azerbaijan's Ecology MinistryEcology
19:00
King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to president of AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:38
Photo
Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's investments in Türkiye aimed at long-term sustainable developmentEnergy
18:18
UNESCO's new director-general gets invited to WUF13, World Forum on Intercultural DialogueForeign policy
17:58
Photo
Hilton Garden Inn Aghdam inaugurated in Aghdam cityDomestic policy
17:46
Jackie Chan carries 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic torch through ruins of PompeiiOther countries
17:33
bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
17:32