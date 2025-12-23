Omer Bolat: Development of joint brands important aspect of co-op with Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    An important aspect of Turkiye's cooperation with Azerbaijan is the development of joint brands and their export to third countries, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said in an interview with Report.

    The minister emphasized that cooperation in this area, the development of joint brands, and the export strategy to third countries are aimed at transforming bilateral economic relations from traditional trade to a partnership based on production and technology capable of withstanding global competition.

    In his opinion, this approach opens significant opportunities for combining Turkiye's advanced industrial and manufacturing potential with Azerbaijan's energy resources and strategic geographic location.

    "Thus, both countries can combine capital, technology, and experience into a single value chain. For example, the military cooperation that culminated in the Karabakh victory created the conditions for jointly produced products, particularly in the defense industry, to be recognized in third countries as 'reliable and high-tech' brands. This is an important factor strengthening the positions of both Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the global value chain," Bolat noted.

    Türkiyəli nazir: Azərbaycanla birgə brendlərin inkişaf etdirilməsi əməkdaşlığımızda mühüm rol oynayır
    Омер Болат: Важный аспект сотрудничества с Азербайджаном - развитие совместных брендов

