    Türkiye's President Erdogan welcomes Malaysian Premier Anwar in Ankara

    • 07 January, 2026
    • 20:08
    Türkiye's President Erdogan welcomes Malaysian Premier Anwar in Ankara

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Report informs via Anadolu.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and other officials attended the ceremony.

    Anwar is paying an official visit to Türkiye from January 6 to 8 at the invitation of Erdogan, according to Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

    In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Tuesday that the first meeting of the Türkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was set to be held on Wednesday during the visit.

    He noted that several agreements are expected to be signed to strengthen the contractual framework of bilateral relations between Ankara and Kuala Lumpur.

    Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the talks.

