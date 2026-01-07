US launches operation to seize Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela

The United States launched an operation Wednesday to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the Atlantic, two US officials told NBC News, following a dramatic weekslong chase on the high seas, Report informs.

The ship has been secured, according to one of the US officials, and the Department of Homeland Security is leading the operation with the support from the US military.

The vessel, which changed its name from the Bella 1 to the Marinera, was initially pursued by the US Coast Guard off Venezuela last month.