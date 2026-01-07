Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    US will control Venezuela oil sales ‘indefinitely," energy secretary says

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 20:54
    US will control Venezuela oil sales ‘indefinitely, energy secretary says

    US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday that the United States intended to maintain significant control over Venezuela's oil industry, including by overseeing the sale of the country's production "indefinitely," Report informs via The New York Times.

    "Going forward, we will sell the production that comes out of Venezuela into the marketplace," Wright said at a Goldman Sachs energy conference near Miami.

    Wright's remarks came after President Trump said late Tuesday that Venezuela would soon hand over tens of millions of barrels of oil to the United States.

    Venezuela would send 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil, or up to two months' worth of daily production, to the United States, Trump said in a social media post, adding that he would control the profits from those sales.

    "We need to have that leverage and that control of those oil sales to drive the changes that simply must happen in Venezuela," said Wright, a former oil industry executive. He added that the money "can flow back into Venezuela to benefit the Venezuelan people."

    Chris Wright United States Venezuela's oil industry
    ABŞ Venesuelanın neft sektoruna müddətsiz nəzarəti saxlayacaq – YENİLƏNİB
    Минэнерго: США сохранят бессрочный контроль над нефтяным сектором Венесуэлы - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:54

    US will control Venezuela oil sales ‘indefinitely," energy secretary says

    Other countries
    20:47

    Trump: Russia would have all of Uraine right now 'without my involvement'

    Other countries
    20:34

    Bayern reaches verbal agreement with Upamecano on new deal

    Football
    20:20

    UK assists US in seizure of Russian tanker Marinera

    Other countries
    20:08
    Photo

    Türkiye's President Erdogan welcomes Malaysian Premier Anwar in Ankara

    Region
    19:55

    Azerbaijan Railways: Eastbound is the next chapter for 2026

    Infrastructure
    19:46

    Costa: Ukraine's accession to EU is crucial security guarantee in its own right

    Other countries
    19:27

    Zelenskyy hints at near-term Trump meeting as Ukraine awaits US security guarantees

    Region
    19:10

    US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea

    Other countries
    All News Feed