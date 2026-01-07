Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Costa: Ukraine's accession to EU is crucial security guarantee in its own right

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 19:46
    Costa: Ukraine's accession to EU is crucial security guarantee in its own right

    Ukraine's accession to the EU is a crucial security guarantee in its own right, European Council President Antonio Costa said on X following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Nicosia today, Report informs.

    "Yesterday's agreement on security guarantees is a key step in our work towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Ukraine's accession to the EU is a crucial security guarantee in its own right," Costa wrote.

    According to him, it [Ukraine's accession to the EU] is a proven path to a more prosperous and stable future for the country.

    "Our work is rapidly advancing," he concluded.

    security guarantee António Costa Volodymyr Zelenskyy EU Ukraine
    Koşta: Ukraynanın Aİ-yə üzvlüyü əsas təhlükəsizlik zəmanətidir
    Кошта: Вступление Украины в ЕС является ключевой гарантией безопасности

