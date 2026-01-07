Costa: Ukraine's accession to EU is crucial security guarantee in its own right
Ukraine's accession to the EU is a crucial security guarantee in its own right, European Council President Antonio Costa said on X following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Nicosia today, Report informs.
"Yesterday's agreement on security guarantees is a key step in our work towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Ukraine's accession to the EU is a crucial security guarantee in its own right," Costa wrote.
According to him, it [Ukraine's accession to the EU] is a proven path to a more prosperous and stable future for the country.
"Our work is rapidly advancing," he concluded.
