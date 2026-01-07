US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea
The US Southern Command has reported the seizure of another sanctioned tanker, identified as M/T Sophia, in the waters of the Caribbean Sea, Report informs.
"In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The US Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the US for final disposition," the Southern Command said on X.
