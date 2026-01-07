Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 19:10
    US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea

    The US Southern Command has reported the seizure of another sanctioned tanker, identified as M/T Sophia, in the waters of the Caribbean Sea, Report informs.

    "In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The US Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the US for final disposition," the Southern Command said on X.

    US Southern Command sanctioned tanker Caribbean Sea
    ABŞ Silahlı Qüvvələri daha bir tankeri saxlayıb
    ВС США задержали еще один подсанкционный танкер

    Latest News

    19:27

    Zelenskyy hints at near-term Trump meeting as Ukraine awaits US security guarantees

    Region
    19:10

    US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea

    Other countries
    18:55

    Azerbaijan to supply petroleum products to Armenia on January 8

    Foreign policy
    18:44

    Four OPEC+ countries to offset excess oil output by June

    Energy
    18:30

    AzerEnerji, ACWA Power discuss grid connection of Khizi-Absheron wind farm

    Energy
    18:14

    US launches operation to seize Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela

    Other countries
    17:58

    UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliament

    Other countries
    17:49

    President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizations

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President Aliyev awards group of people for contribution to development of Azerbaijani diaspora

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed