Bayern reaches verbal agreement with Upamecano on new deal
Football
- 07 January, 2026
- 20:34
FC Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on structure, length of new deal and salary with Dayot Upamecano, football insider Fabrizio Romano said on X, Report informs.
The final key point discussed is a future release clause and when to make it available for other clubs, Romano said.
