    Football
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 20:34
    Bayern reaches verbal agreement with Upamecano on new deal

    FC Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on structure, length of new deal and salary with Dayot Upamecano, football insider Fabrizio Romano said on X, Report informs.

    The final key point discussed is a future release clause and when to make it available for other clubs, Romano said.

    "Bavariya" futbolçusu ilə yeni müqavilə bağlama yaxındır

