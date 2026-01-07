Trump: Russia would have all of Uraine right now 'without my involvement'

US President Donald Trump has said that NATO countries increased their defense spending and began meeting their financial commitments as a result of measures taken under his leadership.

"Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, until I came along. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also claimed that "without my involvement," Russia would have already taken control of all of Ukraine. "Remember, also, I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the [Nobel] Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives," he stressed.

"Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States, and I doubt NATO would be there for us if we really needed them. Everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military in my first term, and continue to do so. We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us," he added.