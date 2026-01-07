Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Trump: Russia would have all of Uraine right now 'without my involvement'

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 20:47
    Trump: Russia would have all of Uraine right now 'without my involvement'

    US President Donald Trump has said that NATO countries increased their defense spending and began meeting their financial commitments as a result of measures taken under his leadership.

    "Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, until I came along. The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Trump also claimed that "without my involvement," Russia would have already taken control of all of Ukraine. "Remember, also, I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the [Nobel] Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives," he stressed.

    "Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States, and I doubt NATO would be there for us if we really needed them. Everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military in my first term, and continue to do so. We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us," he added.

    Donald Trump NATO Russia Ukraine China United States
    Tramp: ABŞ müdaxilə etməsəydi, Rusiya artıq Ukraynanı nəzarətə götürərdi
    Трамп: Без вмешательства США Россия уже взяла бы под контроль всю Украину

    Latest News

    20:54

    US will control Venezuela oil sales ‘indefinitely," energy secretary says

    Other countries
    20:47

    Trump: Russia would have all of Uraine right now 'without my involvement'

    Other countries
    20:34

    Bayern reaches verbal agreement with Upamecano on new deal

    Football
    20:20

    UK assists US in seizure of Russian tanker Marinera

    Other countries
    20:08
    Photo

    Türkiye's President Erdogan welcomes Malaysian Premier Anwar in Ankara

    Region
    19:55

    Azerbaijan Railways: Eastbound is the next chapter for 2026

    Infrastructure
    19:46

    Costa: Ukraine's accession to EU is crucial security guarantee in its own right

    Other countries
    19:27

    Zelenskyy hints at near-term Trump meeting as Ukraine awaits US security guarantees

    Region
    19:10

    US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea

    Other countries
    All News Feed