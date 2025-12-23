Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Foreign policy
    23 December, 2025
    • 19:38
    Masoud Pezeshkian phones President Ilham Aliyev

    On December 23, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The President of Iran congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on his upcoming birthday, wishing him new successes in his presidential activities and good health.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

    Masoud Pezeshkian fondly recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and the discussions held with the Azerbaijani leader.

    During the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on contacts planned for 2026 and the future development of Azerbaijan-Iran friendly relations.

    Məsud Pezeşkian Prezident İlham Əliyevə zəng edib
    Масуд Пезешкиан позвонил президенту Ильхаму Алиеву

